Delays to sort hundreds of reports of mice, damp and mould on infected Sheffield estate
A report published ahead of last week’s Housing Policy Committee has revealed that works at an infested estate on Verdon Street would only finish in March – five months after a petition had been submitted.
The report said that a petition related to a block where tenants and residents alike have been struggling with mice, dampness and mould.
In response to this, a team visited the block and four of the neighbouring blocks (each block contains 20 flats) and as a result “orders had been placed to bait each block at a cost of £1,866 per block”.
Also, a treatment schedule was agreed with environmental services, with three visits per block over five weeks. The first visits were due to start from January 15 with with the last taking place on February 15.
However, on January 15 the housing department was contacted by environmental services, the report added, saying “due to operational difficulties the infestation treatment work could not start as planned”.
The work has been rescheduled to start January 27 (last Saturday) and to be completed by March 8.
At the time of the writing of the report, The Housing Repairs Service has carried out work in response to 398 reports relating to damp and mould from properties at Verdon Street. Repair work is currently ongoing at 48 properties.