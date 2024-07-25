Declaring Sheffield an ‘Israeli Apartheid Free Zone’ would have no practical effect, petitioners told

At a debate on whether Sheffield could be declared an “Israeli Apartheid Free Zone”, petitioners and members of the council were told it would have no practical effect doing so.

Sheffield City Council’s strategy and resource policy committee discussed a petition containing 7,664 signatures requesting the local authority to “Stand with Palestine”.

In summary, the petition called for the council to:

Welcome the work of the International Court of Justice as it proceeds to try Israel for genocide and issue a statement saying that they stand in “unity and solidarity” with Palestinians [as the council did with Ukrainians]

Accept the Amnesty International designation: “Israel’s Apartheid Against Palestinians: a cruel system of domination and a crime against humanity” and declare Sheffield an “Israeli Apartheid Free Zone” [as the council did in 1981 in relation to South Africa]

Have the above two issues debated in full council in the interests of democracy.

In a report (with recommendations by the council) published ahead of the meeting, the first and third points of the requests made in the petition have been fulfilled.

With respect to the second point, the officers’ recommendation was that matters of international law as set out in that report are not within the competence of Sheffield City Council.

It added: “With the exception of investments, note that none of the actions in the 1981 Statement of Action published by Sheffield City Council as part of declaring Sheffield to be a South African Apartheid Free Zone are ones that the council could now lawfully take in respect of Israel.”

During the discussion, Coun Angela Argenzio (Green Party) called for a “political stance” on the issue and argued that the council could and need to have a position on this.

She said she wanted the council to be “brave enough” to do so – despite the legal consequences.

She added: “As politicians, we have a duty to take a strong stance on this, as we did with Ukraine. Why is this case different?

“Is it because it’s a different part of the world? Is it because it’s more remote from us?”

In response, Coun Tom Hunt (Labour), the leader of the council, praised the members of the council for “finding a way through” and issuing a cross-party statement which called for an immediate ceasefire and reiterated that they did not support what was happening in Gaza.

Kate Josephs, the chief executive of Sheffield City Council, said that they had sought external opinion on this matter and the advice was that while the council could declare Sheffield an “Israeli Apartheid Free Zone”, it wouldn’t have practical effect.

Coun Dianne Hurst (Sheffield Community Councillors Group) said while she has sympathy for people who are impacted by what’s happening in Gaza she “struggled to see” what members of the council could do now “under the legal framework we operate” that would be anything further that they’ve done already – issuing a joint statement.

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed (Liberal Democrats) told members that community members had approached him asking “why can’t Sheffield Council stop the war”.

He said: “I have been very honest with them and said, look, we are here as a local authority delivering local services.”

He added they had written to the government, issued statements, and his position is very clear – he (and the Liberal Democrats) want a ceasefire, humanitarian aid and more to end the war and help people.

At the meeting, Coun Douglas Johnson (Green Party) proposed an amendment of the report to declare “Sheffield as an Israeli Apartheid Free Zone in so far as the legal considerations are allowed”.

From a legal point of view, Mr Parkin said the committee was not able to adopt this at the meeting due to the need for a “contemporaneous thought process” first.

Coun Johnson then suggested a deferment until the said work could be done.

In response, Coun Mohammed argued that they were going in circles while spending a lot of (public) money on legal advice.

He said: “I really wish we could do more. But we keep going around, we get the same answer we don’t like so we keep going around again.”

He added people are “sick and tired of gesture politics, they want practical changes in their lives”.