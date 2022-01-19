Planning documents say the the two storey building will ‘attract and retain high quality jobs’, and ‘help the expansion of Pitstop Productions, a locally based world leader in the field of sound recordings for the video game industry’.

The scheme could create a further 15 new jobs within a year, and 50 jobs over the next five years, according to the plans.

The building would include a recording hall, seven mix rooms, a recording room, meeting rooms and storage as well as toilets, showering and kitchen facilities, and 11 parking spaces.

John Sanderson, founder and managing director of PitStop Productions, told a meeting of the planning board yesterday (January 18) that he company has become a ‘one stop audio service’, which works on ‘some of the most successful video games in the world’.

“PitStop was set up after a musical I wrote, that musical told the story of two generations of mining families surviving the dangers and the eventual demise of the coal industry,” added Mr Sanderson.

Mr Sanderson guaranteed the committee that the proposed sound design integration centre "will not create any noise", and when built, will not " cause any issues to the local community".

“From a studio bedroom in Woolley, PitStop began. Twenty-five years later with the creation of what now is 38 full time quality jobs, PitStop is proud, very proud to be in Barnsley. ”

He added: “I believe what is being proposed will have a positive impact on the local community, and help rejuvenate the local economy.”

Anne Gibson, a neighbouring resident, objected to the plans, and told the meeting that the extent of potential noise disturbance is ‘unknown’.

“The development is not on the same level as the housing opposite. It is in an elevated position by these three metres, therefore imposing negatively on the openness of the green belt.”

Another resident, Cheryl, added that the scheme would ‘not bring any economic gain to the residents on Windhill Lane or the surrounding estate’, but added that it will bring ‘misery’ and antisocial behaviour.

Almost 50 objections were lodged by residents, on the grounds of loss of greenbelt, loss of privacy, highways and traffic concerns, and biodiversity concerns.

Matt Woodward, planning officer at BMBC, said that the applicant had put forward a case for ‘very special circumstances’ to build on green belt land, including the ‘unique nature’ of the company, the creation of jobs and the company’s working relationship with Barnsley College, allowing students the opportunity to use a ‘unique facility’.

Councillor Mat Crisp warned that allowing the studio to be built on greenbelt land could set a ‘very dangerous precedent’, adding: “I plead with you to really, really consider where we’re going.”

“I don’t think they have special circumstances”, added Coun Crisp.

The chair of the board, councillor Ken Richardson, initially asked councillors to vote in favour or against the plan, and only six councillors voted in favour with the rest voting to reject the plan.

Councillors said further details were needed from the applicant to make a decision, including the possibility of reducing the height of the building.