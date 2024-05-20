Decision on Sheffield restaurant’s 4am opening bid as neighbour fears noise

A diner in Sheffield has been granted permission to extend its opening hours despite a resident’s concerns about potential extra traffic and noise.

A diner in Sheffield has been granted permission to extend its opening hours despite a resident’s concerns about potential extra traffic and noise.

Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee has today (May 20) discussed the application of Abaseen Diner on the Wicker to be able to be open between 11am and 4am – it is currently open between 2pm and 2am seven days a week.

The application was sent to the committee due to an unresolved representation from an interested party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The objector – who is a local resident – said the area was a “highly densely populated residential area” and allowing the diner to be open until 4am could result in more anti-social behaviour and traffic.

The person added: “The premise sits on the corner of the Wicker and Stanley Street. Stanley Street already has problems with poor/illegal parking and is used as a ‘rat run’ by many drivers.”

In a second email, the objector said they were also concerned about delivery drivers and noise.

In response, the applicant (or, on his behalf, his business advisor) said there were other restaurants and takeaways open until 4am in the area and not approving this extended licence would be “discriminatory” in their belief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The premise also has a prayer area and as the majority of the clientele are Muslim, alcohol consumption will not be an issue.

At the meeting, the lone objector said he didn’t object to the business itself, but he thought the diner being open between 11am and 4am was a bit “excessive” and he was worried about the extra traffic (the noise) the extended opening hours would mean.

When asked by Cllr Karen McGowan (Birley, Labour) whether the business was causing any issues now, the objector said there was “certainly” more rubbish in the area and a little bit more noise recently.

He added the area where the business was operating was a “strange” one because people wouldn’t necessarily think it was a residential area and some people drive at a very high speed in 20-30mph zones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the road was double-parked “night and day” and it was dangerous.

The applicant’s representative said the applicant has agreed with the police on a number of things to try and tackle potential anti-social behaviour around the premises.

He added three other restaurants were open during the proposed hours.

Cllr McGowan asked about the concerns around deliveries – whether there were reassurances that there won’t be additional delivery slots (thus resulting in more traffic around the business).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was told that the diner relied on deliveries as well and business was open for orders (while welcoming people in the restaurant as well).