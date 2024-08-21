The decision on a bid to build more than 20 new homes near a busy road north of Sheffield has been pushed back.

Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee has discussed granting outline permission for 22 new homes on land sandwiched between The Rookery and Rookery Vale on Manchester Road in Stocksbridge.

The site – which has no recent planning history – is a grazing field bordered by stone walls, mature hedgerows and trees. Members were asked to approve the “principle of the development and means of access at the site” with all the elements of the scheme reserved for a future application.

The proposal has received 31 letters of objection, as well as objections from the former MP of the area Miriam Cates, former Sheffield City councillor Cllr Lewis Chinchen and current councillors in Cllr Janet Ridler and Cllr Julia Grocutt.

At the meeting, four people (including Cllr Grocutt and Ridler) spoke up against the proposal with one person speaking in favour of it.

Before the members could make comments, Cllr Grocutt raised the issue of developing a “very attractive rural location” and the wildlife that lives there that should be protected.

She added her objections were based on access to and from the site, the lack of public transport, road issues (parking, highways and safety, congestion), the rural nature of the site and ecological concerns.

Cllr Ridler said the council wanted to protect the city’s green belt and there was plenty of brownfield space in Stocksbridge which “in my opinion should be prioritised”.

She added in Deepcar there are already “hundreds of houses being built” and she also raised the issue of road safety on Manchester Road.

Other objectors also talked about issues such as traffic (road safety) and the loss of wildlife.

At the same time, the agent of the application told members that the site was located within the housing area “which is within the adopted local plan”.

Among other things, she added the existing access to the site would be improved and widened and in terms of congestion there was no evidence suggesting that the 22 dwellings would impact the highways and safety.

At the debate, councillors asked numerous questions about the potential traffic issues this development would have on the area.

At one point, Cllr Richard Williams suggested the proposal be deferred so “an appropriate traffic assessment be carried out”.

Members were told that deferment was an option as well as refusing permission on “insufficient information on highways and safety”.

Members eventually decided to defer the decision on this application.