Decision on Bramley micro bar’s bid to open later and serve alcohol to take away

The owners of a craft beer micro bar in Bramley have been given permission to extend its opening hours and serve alcohol for consumption off the premises.

The owners of Yellow Broom on Main Street, Bramley, attended a licensing hearing in the hopes of extending the bar’s hours and selling alcohol for consumption off the premises.

Yellow Broom’s licence allowed the bar to sell alcohol on the site between midday and 9.30pm Monday to Thursday, and from midday until 11pm Friday to Sunday.

The owners applied to extend these opening hours until 10.30pm Monday to Thursday, and until 1am on New Year’s Eve, which has been granted by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee.

A restriction on the licence will remain, which does not allow the bar’s patio to be used after 9.30pm.

The Yellow Broom will also be permitted to sell alcohol to customers in a sealed container to take home.

Diane Kraus, senior licensing officer for Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC), told the meeting that the council’s environmental health department, policing team, planning and licensing has raised no objections to the application.

Matt Simmonite, one of Yellow Broom’s owners, said that the bar specialised in craft beer, and said it would not provide ‘low priced high volume alcohol’, to allay fears about anti-social behaviour.

Mr Simmonite added that the bar is community-based, providing niche craft beers and wines.