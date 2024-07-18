Decision not to publish full report on Sheffield's iconic Market Tavern demolition criticised

The council was challenged on the decision not to publish the whole report into what happened to the Market Tavern building.

Sheffield City Council has been criticised for not publishing the full report into what happened to the iconic Market Tavern building that was demolished in “error”.

At the full council meeting yesterday (July 18), a member of the public challenged the council on its decision to only publish an executive summary/findings after conducting an internal investigation.

The council was asked about his opinion on whether not releasing the report would help the council to be seen as “open, honest, transparent and accountable”.

It was also raised that “no action will be taken against those responsible for this accidental error”.

In his response, Cllr Tom Hunt, the leader of the council, said the full report had been commissioned through an internal HR procedure and it was confidential.

He added the council was aware that there were many interested parties in the investigation and its outcome.

Cllr Hunt said: “To be as open and transparent as possible, the council requested a summary version of the report.”

He said one of the recommendations of the report was not to take any further action in respect of the key individuals subject to the allegations and the council’s director of people and organisational culture had reviewed this recommendation and agreed that this was “the current outcome”.

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported, the Market Tavern pub had not “spontaneously” fallen down by itself – as the council claimed – but was demolished, despite a promise made to heritage campaigners that work would halt so a second opinion could be sought.

The council claimed that a mistake – an error – happened and an internal investigation would be commissioned “in due course”.

Now, the council has finally published the findings of said investigation – in which several individuals were confidentially interviewed and other documentary evidence reviewed as part of the process.

The investigation found that “there were several fundamental communication breakdowns which cumulatively led to misinformation being provided to both internal and external stakeholders”.