Decades long 'eyesore' in popular Sheffield suburb will finally be built on

A married couple recently won a planning appeal to build a house on land at the former 142 Cross Lane, in Crookes.

Mr and Mrs Roman’s original planning application was refused by Sheffield Council then again at a planning appeal. They submitted another application for the site and were refused again by the council which said it would be “injurious” to the character and appearance of the area but this time they were successful in their appeal.

A local resident whose partner used to live in the house next door, said the plot had been derelict for about 40 years and just recently metal barriers were put up around the site.

The site.

Ian Heppenstall, another local resident, said: “I love the area, I’m a long-time Crookes resident, 30 years or more. I walk past this regularly as I go to and from the shops and it’s just an eyesore of debris. I would prefer to see it put to some useful purpose for someone, as long as that purpose didn’t inconvenience any other residents.”

There was one letter of support for the plan, received by the council, from a household neighbouring the site on Crookes Lane.

They said: “I am immensely in favour of this development, sooner or later something needs to be done with this land and I think the proposed development has bent over backwards to fit in with the character of the area, will have minimal impact on the surrounding properties and generally benefit the area.

“I live next door and hear the horrified comments of people using the ginnel when they see the land in it’s current state.”

The site.

But there were five letters of objection all from residents on Salisbury Road, which runs parallel to Cross Lane behind the site.

Their concerns included overlooking, parking, disruption from building work, access and damage to gardens.

In a council report on the outcome of the appeal, an officer said: “The main issue was the effect of the proposed dwellinghouse on the character and appearance of the area.

“Whilst a previous appeal on this site to the rear of 142 Cross Lane was dismissed as it was found to cause significant harm to the character and appearance of the area, in this case the Inspector [who decides appeals] found that the bespoke design solution, which largely hides the house behind the boundary wall running along the adjoining ginnel, has substantially lessened the presence of the proposal to an extent that it would no longer cause harm to the character and appearance of the area.

The site.