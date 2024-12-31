Deadline looms for Starbucks and McDonald’s Goldthorpe drive-thru plans
The proposed site, located adjacent to the Aldi supermarket on Barnsley Road, will feature a McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant, occupying 355 square metres, and a Starbucks coffee shop, covering 170 square metres, if planning permission is granted.
Together, the outlets will offer 56 parking spaces, along with three waiting bays and eight cycle parking spaces per restaurant – and may operate 24 hours a day.
The opening hours for both units are still to be finalised, though the intention is for them to operate 24 hours a day.
Deliveries are expected to occur during typical daytime trading hours, and customer activity is anticipated to be much lower during the night compared to daytime, ensuring minimal disturbance during overnight hours.
Landscaping plans include a mix of grassed areas, tree planting, and hedgerow planting, to enhance the site’s visual appeal.
Planning documents state that the site layout has been carefully considered to ensure the units are located closer to the Aldi supermarket to the west, minimizing impact on nearby residential areas to the east.
Access to the development will be provided via the road constructed for the Aldi supermarket, linking directly to Barnsley Road.
A noise limit will be applied to the ordering tannoy system to ensure no adverse effects on nearby homes, and a 2.5-meter-high solid timber acoustic fence will be installed along the eastern boundary of the site to reduce noise from vehicle movements.
The planning application is set to be decided by Barnsley Council by the target date of January 22, 2025, when a decision will be made on whether to grant or refuse permission for the project.
