The most polluting taxis, lorries, coaches and buses driving into the city centre will be charged daily from February 27, 2023 and the roll out of financial support for those affected will begin on December 12, 2022.

It was delayed multiple times and is now due to start two years after the government’s deadline.

Due to the cost of living crisis, all local light-good vehicles and taxi hackney carriages will be exempt until June 5, 2023.

Sheffield Council has set dates for the launch of the Clean Air Zone and financial support for those affected.

Sheffield was ordered to introduce a Clean Air Zone (CAZ) by the government as it had exceeded legal levels of nitrogen dioxide for more than a decade and air pollution was contributing to 500 early deaths a year in the city.

Any further delay would be expected to cost the council millions of pounds and pose serious risk of legal challenges and clawback of funding.

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of the council, said: “This affects all of us. It is particularly felt by children and the vulnerable and it reduces life expectancy and causes premature death.

“It is a serious issue that requires serious action. We have sought to enact highway measures where we can to improve air quality, but this is not enough and we are legally mandated by the government to enact a CAZ.”

Coun Julie Grocutt, co-chair of the transport and climate committee, added: “We are committed to doing all we can to limit the public health implications such as permanent damage to children’s lungs, strokes, lung cancer and cardiovascular disease. We cannot ignore these damaging effects and must implement important schemes such as the CAZ for the benefit of our city.”

Financial support

Coun Fox said after years of work, Sheffield had “one of the most generous packages available” to any local authority.

Grants and interest subsidised loans will be available to help affected drivers upgrade to compliant vehicles.

Full details are expected to go live on the council’s website on December 12 here.