Date set for South Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel to elect new co-chair following councillor’s resignations

Following Cllr Ruth Milsom’s resignation due to her anonymous comments on the controversial Greenbelt proposals in Sheffield, the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel will elect a new co-chair, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LDRS has learnt that the new co-chair of the panel to replace Cllr Milsom, who was only in the role for a few weeks, will be elected at the September 15 meeting.

Cllr Milsom was elected with Cllr Ben Miskell to co-chair the panel at the end of June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel is a joint oversight body that scrutinises the South Yorkshire Mayor in their role as Police and Crime Commissioner.

Cllr Milsom was elected with Cllr Ben Miskell to co-chair the panel at the end of June.

Its objective is to review and challenge decisions, budget proposals, appointments (e.g. Chief Constable), and crime plans, ensuring transparency, public accountability, and community-aligned policing.

Now, Cllr Milsom left the role after she got caught making comments about the Greenbelt proposals across Sheffield.

She also lost the whip temporarily at Sheffield Council, resigned as the chair of the Health Scrutiny Committee and as Deputy Whip at the Sheffield Labour Party at Sheffield Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Labour spokesperson confirmed she would stay on as a councillor, however.

As reported by the LDRS, Cllr Milsom made dozens of comments under disguise on Facebook posts discussing the Greenbelt proposals for Sheffield between early May and mid-July, and was forced to apologise by a campaign group.

The LDRS approached Sheffield City Council for a statement regarding whether any complaints had been made about Cllr Milsom in relation to SCC’s code of conduct for councillors and, if so, what the nature of those complaints were.

In response, Robert Parkin, Assistant Director of Legal and Governance at Sheffield City Council, said: “In line with Council protocol, any complaints must be handled in the strictest confidence and we are not able to comment further.”

Cllr Milsom was also approached for a comment but she did not come back.