Data shows Rotherham Council’s success in raising awareness about voter IDs

Only a handful of people were unable to cast their votes in last month’s by-election in Dinnington due to the new laws around voter IDs, data shows.

Rotherham Town Hall.

Figures released today by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) revealed the number of people who brought ID to the polling station for the Dinnington Ward by-election on July 13.

The overall turnout at the by-election was 27.38 per cent, with 1,117 electors voting at eight polling stations and 1,379 electors voting by post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham Concil confirmed to the Local Democracy Service that 99.4 per cent of electors voting in the Dinnington ward polling stations brought photo ID that met newly introduced voter ID requirements.

They added at the end of polling day, only seven electors (0.6 per cent) who tried to vote in a polling station were not given a ballot paper because they did not meet the new voter ID requirements.

The figures also show while 15 electors were initially turned away, eight returned with acceptable ID and were able to vote.

Sharon Kemp, returning officer for the Dinnington by-election, said: “We carried out extensive awareness raising in the ward through social media, posters and leaflets and two outreach events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst it is always disappointing to turn any electors away, we must comply with the new Government regulations.

“With borough and parish elections next year and a Parliamentary General election taking place in the next 17 months, I would urge anyone who does not have any of the acceptable photo ID documents, to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate.”