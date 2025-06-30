Sheffield Council was hit with 1,500 data breaches over the last few years - though they insist they are always enhancing their systems to ‘defend against cyber threats’.

Information on Sheffield City Council’s struggle with cyber security were recently revealed thanks to an investigation by DataBreachClaims.

It shows that since 2022, the local authority has paid out £20,000 in compensation following data breaches as incidents continue to cause problems.

In that time, they reported 1,512 data breaches and suffered 26 cyber security incidents.

Data breach incidents cover a myriad of issues relating to how the council collects, stores, uses and disposes of residents’ personal information in line with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislation.

Sheffield City Council reported more than 1,500 data breaches over a three year period. | NW

Only 10 of the data breach incidents led to legal claims since 2022, and other issues reported could be minor including sending emails to the wrong people or incorrectly disposing of paperwork.

However, the problems seem to be on the rise, with a 43 per cent surge in reports between the 2022/23 year and 2024/25.

DataBreachClaims expert, Reece Vassallo, said: "We have noticed an increase in data breaches generally over the last year, both in terms of human error and cyber-attacks.

"We understand that this is worrying and hope that organisations are ensuring that they have sufficient security in place to protect people's personal information.

"In terms of compensation, this is dependent upon what has happened, the information which has been subject to the data breach and the distress it has caused. A lot of cases can be settled without the need to issue Court proceedings, but if this is necessary, then we would advise clients accordingly."

Cyber attacks meanwhile are intentional efforts to steal or destroy data, and are similarly becoming an increasing problem as local authorities across the country see a 387 per cent rise in incidents between 2022 and 2024.

Councillor Zahira Naz, Chair of the Finance and Performance Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “People are at the heart of what we do. We take our responsibilities around data protection and information security extremely seriously.

“When an incident that results in a data breach does occur, we are committed to minimising harm to individuals. We take each incident seriously, learn from it, and embed those lessons into our practices. All staff receive regular training on data protection and information security, and we promote a ‘Check twice, send once’ culture throughout the year.

“We are continuously enhancing our systems to defend against cyber threats and have adopted a ‘data protection by design and by default’ approach in line with the UK GDPR.”