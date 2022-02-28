Dame Rosie Winterton to stand down at next election following 25 years as a Doncaster MP

Elected in 1997 following a Labour landslide, she held ministerial roles for both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown before becoming Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons in 2020.

Dame Rosie began her political career as a constituency assistant to Lord Prescott and, after his election to the Labour Party’s deputy leadership, as his head of office.

She held various ministerial roles and served in the shadow cabinet under Ed Miliband, before becoming Opposition Chief Whip.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster MP Dame Rosie Winteton has announced that she will not stand again at the next parliamentary general election.

She was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2016 New Year Honours.

In a statement, she said she was ‘deeply grateful’ to the constituents of Doncaster Central for the opportunity to serve for more than 25 years.

She will continue in her role until the next election and that could be until May, 2024 when the term of Parliament is due to run its course.

Dame Rosie said: “Having been brought up in Doncaster and lived here for many years, I have treasured the support I have been given by local people. It has been wonderful to have the opportunity to support local charities and community groups, our local public services, including schools and the NHS, and local business.

“In Westminster, I have always tried to make Doncaster proud and make a difference through Ministerial roles in the Labour Government, the Shadow Cabinet, and currently as Deputy Speaker.

“I am very grateful to the local Labour Party for all their support and kindness and have many fond memories of campaigning. Come sun, rain, wind or snow we worked hard and also managed to have some fun.

“From now until the election, I will continue to work hard to serve my constituents, along with the brilliant staff in my constituency office, to whom I also owe a big thank you. I have always regarded being available to local people, an absolutely essential and rewarding part of my job and I have enjoyed being able to meet and try to help thousands of people over the years.

“I am deeply grateful to local people for giving me the opportunity to be the MP for Doncaster Central and want to assure you that I will do my best to support my successor when the time comes.

Paying tribute, Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband, said: “My dear friend and Doncaster colleague Rosie Winterton is standing down at the next election. She will be a huge loss but has an incredibly proud record — talented minister, brilliant chief whip, highly respected deputy speaker, much loved local MP.”

Leader of the Labour party, Sir Keir Starmer added: “Rosie has been a dedicated representative for her beloved Doncaster for 25 years.