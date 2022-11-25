Cyclists call on Sheffield Council to extend Sheaf Valley route as popularity soars

Freddie Parker launched the petition which will run on the council’s website until April 30, 2023.

He said the recent traffic filter on Little London Road had a markedly big effect on the number of people cycling along the Sheaf Valley over the last few months. Recent counts saw the amount of cyclists increase by more than 50 per cent month on month, he added.

Mr Parker said: “Little London Road is only one short road, and without the full cycle route, the full potential of the scheme won’t materialise. If the council are serious about decreasing Sheffield’s reliance on cars, decreasing emissions and the amount of pollution we have to breath daily on the path to net zero, and increasing the mobility options for people who aren’t able, don’t want to or can’t afford to drive, then we need proper joined up cycle networks that are safe from end to end and go to where people need to get to.

“The Sheaf Valley cycle route was proposed years ago, and the delays to finishing the route are perpetual.

“We need commitment to this scheme and more. Please finish the route that has already been agreed in line with modern cycle infrastructure standards, and extend it out past Millhouses park to Dore and Totley railway station. This cycle route would then have a massive ‘catchment area’ which would allow those wanting to cycle, but afraid to along the busy main arterial roads that we currently have, the ability to get out of their cars.”

The petition can be found here: http://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=10273&RPID=9814538&HPID=9814538

Bid for Sheaf Valley funding

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, said the city was successful in its latest bid for funding to extend the cycle route.

She said communities across Heeley, Arbourthorne and Gleadless Valley would be connected by the additions which will feed into the existing trail.

