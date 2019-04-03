“Cry for help” to Government over Sheffield school’s debts

Sheffield councillors have written to the Government about a school in “dire circumstances” with over £800,000 in debts.

Stannington ward councillors have highlighted the plight of Bradfield school in a “cry for help” letter to the Secretary of State for Education.

Councillors David Baker, Penny Baker and Vickie Priestley say in the letter to Damian Hinds MP: “We are writing to you to raise our concerns about Bradfield school which is in dire circumstances financially and its plight is causing stress and anxiety to pupils and staff members.

“The school has to make compulsory redundancies and will cut its sixth form provision in order to balance their budget.

“This would be a disaster for the local area and mean many young people would be displaced and forced to travel a long distance via public transport to Hillsborough College or Forge Valley School.”

The letter adds that the councillors are “dismayed” to hear that funding formula means Bradfield school receives less money than neighbouring schools and the funding per pupil is £380 worse off since 2015.

They say: “Since the school became an academy it has accrued over £800,000 in debts, the responsibility for the debt does not lie with the students, teachers or the community but they are the ones suffering.

“This is a cry for help. Bradfield school desperately needs more funding as with other schools in the our city. Please can you respond by telling us how you are going to address this dire problem?”