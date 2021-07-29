Cross party support for Barnsley constituency boundary changes
Boundary changes to parliamentary constituencies that will see Barnsley with one less MP have received cross- party support from Barnsley Council today.
The proposals, which aim to even out the number of people under each MPs constituencies, will mean that the current Barnsley east and central constituencies will be replaced by north and south.
If approved, Barnsley north will include the current Barnsley central wards, as well as Cudworth and North east, and Barnsley south will consist of wards from Barnsley east, with the addition of Kingstone, Dearne North and Dearne South.
The changes would mean that the Wentworth and Dearne ward, represented by MP John Healey, will no longer exist.
The borders of Penistone and Stocksbridge will also be amended.
During today’s meeting of Barnsley Council (July 29), both Labour and the Liberal Democrats spoke in favour of plans.
Councillor James Higginbottom, Labour member for Wombwell, told the meeting that he supported the proposals, and that previous proposals “would not serve the people of this borough”.
Councillor Hannah Kitching added that she supported the change, adding that they are “considerably better” than previous proposals.