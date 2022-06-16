The plan, approved by the Planning and Highways Committee on Tuesday, will allow developers to build a two/three-storey building containing three shops and 13 flats on the green space, found at the junction of Cobden View Road and Northfield Road, in Crookes, which councillors and residents have been keen to protect.

Councillor Ruth Milsom, for Crookes and Crosspool, said: “I can’t express how disappointed I am that this development has been given the go-ahead, especially given how hard local residents worked to save their community garden.

"It’s particularly upsetting that the developer has made no effort at all to communicate with me or with local people, showed a reckless attitude to ecology and wildlife, and was less than honest in their initial planning application.”

The green space on Cobden View Road. Planning permission was granted on Tuesday by the Planning and Highways committee, despite local protests.

The area of land has been used as a community garden by residents and as a public right of way for some time, and residents have been successful in shooting down planning applications on the site in the past.

A previous application, withdrawn in September 2020, faced tough local opposition and council officers were not satisfied with the scheme, which meant the space could not be built upon.

In the meeting agenda from Tuesday’s meeting, it is noted there were 115 representations either in support of the plans or against them.

There were two representations supporting the application, after one withdrew their support as local opposition grew, and 102 interested parties submitted representations against the development. This included Coun Milsom and Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake.

Councillor Barbara Masters, who sits on the Planning and Highways Committee, said not a lot could be done due to local planning legislation.

“It’s very frustrating that without a valid Local Plan in place we’re very limited in what we can do in Sheffield to protect open spaces valued by the local community through the planning process,” she said.