Families have been told that they will have to pay to have headstones that were knocked over by vandals reinstalled in a Sheffield cemetery.

Earlier this month, vandals struck in Crookes Cemetery, with headstones knocked over and vases containing flowers smashed.

The incident affected around a dozen graves and caused shock and distress to the families of those buried there.

“It’s been very hard,” said Patricia Grayson, who’s daughter Caroline is buried at the cemetery after she died at only 20 years old.

“Obviously it’s not something you expect to happen when you get a loved one buried in a cemetery. They’ve mostly pushed headstones over and smashed flower pots, scattering the flowers all over.

“The police have been brilliant with us and are trying to find out who’s done this.”

Families whose loved ones’ graves have been vandalised are now being told they must pay more than £130 to have the headstones reinstalled. | S70 Media

However, while coming to terms with the shock of the vandalism, families have been dealt a second blow.

Sheffield City Council has informed them that they have to pay to have the headstones reinstalled.

In an email seen by The Star, the council’s bereavement service team explains that each headstone will need a National Association of Memorial Masons (NAMM) member to reinstall it.

The email says that this is expected to cost £130, plus labour costs.

It continues: “Unfortunately, the headstones are not council property, and we do not have a budget or stonemason that can carry out these repairs, therefore the cost of repair falls to the grave owner.

“I know you may be disappointed with this decision and thank you for your understanding in this matter.”

Patricia explained that the damage to her daughter’s headstone is not severe and it would simply require being lifted up and placed back on the plinth.

However, the council have said that this can only be done by a NAMM stonemason.

“Some people won’t be able to afford that and I can’t believe the council doesn’t have the budget for it,” she added.

“In the grand scheme of things £130 is not a lot of money for the council.

“When you entrust the body of your loved one to be buried in a cemetery you do not expect it to be vandalised and you certainly don't expect to have to pay if it is.

“I think the bereavement service at Sheffield City Council need to rethink as to what is the right thing to do in these awful circumstances.”

Patricia said she not speaking out just for herself, but instead hopes that voicing concerns will also help others facing the same plight.

Sheffield Council told The Star that vandalised headstones were not ground anchored, making them easier to knock over.

To conform with current safety standards, workers from NAMM or BRAMM (British Register of Accredited Memorial Masons) need to re-erect the headstones, and will anchor them to avoid further attacks.

The council also confirmed that it is unable to cover the costs.