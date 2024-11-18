Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cricket club is seeking a new lease at a popular Sheffield park so it can improve the facilities around the ground.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s charity trustee sub-committee will discuss a report about a proposal made by Allama Iqbal Cricket Club (AICC) to extend their stay at Graves Park’s cricket grounds.

A document uploaded ahead of next week’s meeting explained that AICC – the club that has been using the cricket grounds for a while now – wishes to obtain funding to improve the facilities and the English Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that “a prerequisite for any funding application is for the club to secure a five-year lease on the cricket pavilion and a five-year licence over the cricket outfield playing area”.

The proposal is that Sheffield City Council, the sole trustee of Graves Park Charity, grant the five-year lease of the cricket pavilion and a five-year licence for AICC to occupy the ground to enable their pursuit of funding from the ECB.

The report added that the ground would remain accessible for the public when it is not in use for games or general maintenance.

The meeting on this issue will be held at 2pm next Monday (November 25) at Sheffield Town Hall.