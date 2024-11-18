Cricket club aims to extend stay and improve ground in the next five years at popular Sheffield park

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 18th Nov 2024, 14:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A cricket club is seeking a new lease at a popular Sheffield park so it can improve the facilities around the ground.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s charity trustee sub-committee will discuss a report about a proposal made by Allama Iqbal Cricket Club (AICC) to extend their stay at Graves Park’s cricket grounds.

A document uploaded ahead of next week’s meeting explained that AICC – the club that has been using the cricket grounds for a while now – wishes to obtain funding to improve the facilities and the English Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that “a prerequisite for any funding application is for the club to secure a five-year lease on the cricket pavilion and a five-year licence over the cricket outfield playing area”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The proposal is that Sheffield City Council, the sole trustee of Graves Park Charity, grant the five-year lease of the cricket pavilion and a five-year licence for AICC to occupy the ground to enable their pursuit of funding from the ECB.

A cricket club is seeking a new lease at a popular Sheffield park so it can improve the facilities around the ground.A cricket club is seeking a new lease at a popular Sheffield park so it can improve the facilities around the ground.
A cricket club is seeking a new lease at a popular Sheffield park so it can improve the facilities around the ground.

The report added that the ground would remain accessible for the public when it is not in use for games or general maintenance.

The meeting on this issue will be held at 2pm next Monday (November 25) at Sheffield Town Hall.

Related topics:Sheffield City CouncilSheffieldSheffield parkGraves ParkSheffield Town Hall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice