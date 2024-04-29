Crash fears as new homes planned for site of Sheffield’s iconic Kenwood Hall

A developer has submitted plans to create new homes on the site of the iconic Kenwood Hall in Sheffield – but one local fears the extra cars could cause crashes.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers will have until June 11 to come back with a decision on an application for three new homes on Kenwood Road.

A design and access statement uploaded on behalf of the applicant Venice Regal Sheffield Ltd onto the planning portal stated that the land is peripheral land at the Kenwood Hall Hotel site. It is occupied by car parking, a garage block with hard standing (20th century), a garden with greenhouses and other outbuildings.

The adjacent land, the document added, is occupied by a large hotel with extensive landscaping and ancillary buildings.

The development site, when including for access, covers around 4600sqm.

To preserve character the character of the conversation area and the buildings nearby, the developer said it would adopt the use of gabled and planar stone elements.

The design of the homes includes the use of stonewalling, piers, hedging and retaining elements to the wider boundaries and edges of the site and dwellings.

All three houses would be three storeys high, made up of two main floors and a dormer-style living space in the roof.

The document said a previous application for four houses on the same site was refused in June 2022.

The site is three miles from Sheffield city centre. The application site is served by a vehicle entrance from Cherry Tree Road, and the exit from the site is via Kenwood Road.

With regard to the current application, there are two public comments – both (from the same household) objecting to the development.

The objectors raised the issue of an “already dangerous” junction near the proposed development.

One said: “I object only to the proposed access via the driveway on the crossroads of Kenwood Road and Cherry Tree Road.

“This is already a dangerous junction, due to the poor sightlines created by the existing bends in the road. The increased traffic caused by the new dwellings will only increase the possibility of accidents.”

Despite the resident’s fears, consultants working on the scheme said cars would leave and arrive at the houses around 24 times a day – a “negligible impact” on roads in the area.