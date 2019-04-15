Crackdown on pavement parking motorists WILL happen

A crackdown on motorists who park on pavements WILL happen say council bosses – despite a false start and several months’ delay.

Coun Lewis Dagnall, cabinet member for transport, says money is being set aside to combat pavement parking with the focus on the city centre initially.

“Financial provision is being made this year to make a start and we will concentrate firstly on locations in the city centre, on obstructive parking around bus stops and near pedestrian crossings,” said Coun Dagnall.

“Development work is also underway on a project to address the parking problems clearly evident in the Kelham and Neepsend areas.

“These will be the first of our projects and more will follow, but are subject to funding continuing to be available.”

In June 2018, Coun Jack Scott, the then cabinet member for transport, announced plans to fine motorists who park on pavements and create a danger.

But a Freedom of Information request in January 2019 found the council had not pursued the legislation.

The FOI said: “At this point only the intention to investigate a possible restriction has been identified. Beyond the production of the parking strategy, no work has been or is currently being undertaken on the actions relating to footway parking.

“Consequently, we don’t have any further information on this proposal, except the reference in the parking strategy. The matter hasn’t been, and isn’t being actively pursued.”

Coun Dagnall responded after being quizzed by Green councillor Alison Teal in a written question.

She said: “Residents, motorists, pedestrians and cyclists continue to be frustrated by the dangers and hazards they negotiate on a daily basis as a result of inconsiderate and anti-social parking.

“When will the strategies previously outlined by Coun Scott come into effect to manage pavement parking?”

Coun Dagnall replied: “The council remains committed to improving how our roads operate and does not condone pavement parking where this causes accessibility issues or danger to other road users.

“Pavement parking can be prevented using a number of tools which may include a local bylaw, but we might also employ physical measures such as bollards or planters where this is appropriate.”