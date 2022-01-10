'C**p duty' - nearly 1,000 people sign petition calling for end to dog fouling on Sheffield football pitches

Ecclesall Rangers Junior Football Club started the campaign following concerns for young players’ health.

Parents of players said the problem is so bad they and coaches have to go on ‘c**p duty’ on the fields on Limb Lane, Dore, pre kick-off.

Iwan Evans, under 10s manager at the club, said: “Before every home game I need to do a sweep of the pitches armed with dog poo bags and regularly fill up several. It’s disgusting and unsafe for our children.”

Ecclesall Rangers Junior Football Club started a petition calling on Sheffield Council to put an end to dog fouling plaguing the pitches at Whirlow playing fields, on Limb Lane, Dore.

Hundreds of people gave their support and dozens commented sharing their disgust at the problem.

Billy Khan, who signed the petition, said: “There’s nothing worse on a football pitch than doing a tackle and then sliding through fresh dog poo. If the dog owners could just be a bit more courteous and scoop their dog poos up afterwards.”

Another supporter, Liz Davis, said: “The safety of children and young adults is paramount. This shouldn’t be ignored and something done.”

Rachel Blanksby, who joined the calls, said: “Every child deserves to play in a safe environment and managers/coaches should not have to deal with cleaning pitches.”

Some pet owners were also appalled at fellow dog walkers for leaving the mess behind and others said people should not be allowed to have dogs if they do not pick up their waste.

Denise Brown, who signed the petition, said: “As a responsible dog owner, I would love to see all dog owners clear up their dog’s poo. Totally disgusting to leave it anywhere, especially a sports field.”

Several people said the problem was citywide.

Chris Scholfield, who signed the petition, said: “I totally agree with this petition it’s not just football pitches, it’s everywhere. It’s disgusting and owners of dogs should be ashamed of themselves.”

In a statement, Martin Windle, chairman of the club, said they want to gather as many signatures as possible to persuade the council to take control of the issue and their target is 5,000.

The petition can be found here: https://www.change.org/p/sheffield-city-council-please-support-us-to-stop-dog-fouling-pollution-on-children-s-football-pitches?redirect=false