Chief Constable Lauren Poultney told police and crime comissioner’s public accountability board meeting on January 10 that 270 staff across the force have had a positive PCR test, and 184 are awaiting a PCR after a positive LFT test.

CC Poultney added that this has caused ‘significant pressures in key teams’, following outbreaks in the control room and in one of the force’s firearms support groups.

As Omnicron rates soar across the country, South Yorkshire Police are not the only public body facing staff shortages.

“Fortunately, none of these have impacted on our ability to carry out business as usual and all resilience cans have been put into place.

“We are asking staff at times to work additional hours we’re keeping people on or bringing them in early to help cover for some of the abstractions,” added CC Poultney.

Hospitals in South Yorkshire are experiencing ‘very high staff absence levels’ as a result of Covid, with operating theatres closing and staff being asked to consider relinquishing annual leave.

At Rotherham Hospital, 559 staff are currently off sick, 310 of which have Covid or are isolating.