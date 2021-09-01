Covid rules lifted at Sheffield libraries

Public toilets have also reopened; tables, chairs and soft seating are being reintroduced; in-person events are returning; and the number of available computers is being increased.

Councillor Alison Teal, executive member for neighbourhoods, wellbeing, parks and leisure at the council, said: “Our libraries staff are looking forward to meeting their regular and new customers, and promoting all that the libraries, archives and information service has to offer. We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone for their patience during the last 18 months. Our staff have worked hard to remove most of the restrictions to get us nearer to business as usual. We are phasing in the return of regular activities and events although some of them will remain online for now.”

Libraries are also accepting cash payments and printing and copying charges apply again but no fines will be given for returning books late until December 31.

Staff will wear face coverings and use Perspex screens and there will be hand sanitiser and wipes around the buildings.

The city has 12 libraries controlled by Sheffield Council and another 16 which are staffed by volunteers.