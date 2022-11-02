The plaque has been installed in front of a memory tree that ward councillors funded using their community leadership fund at the side of Burgoyne Park in Aughton.

C. Pritchard & Son – C and A Reed funeral directors donated the memorial stone in memory of all the loved ones lost and affected by Covid within the community.

Councillor Robert Taylor, ward councillor for Aughton and Swallownest Ward, said: “Our community like others across the borough and indeed the world lost loved ones and friends to Covid and the idea of a memory tree first arose from the desire to respectfully recognise their passing, the idea grew to offer a memorial to all those lost to soon from our community.

“Councillor Pitchley and myself are proud to fund the tree from our community leadership fund and we are extremely grateful to C. Pritchard & Son – C and A Reed funeral directors who donated the memorial stone, which invites our community to take a moment of reflection and remember those loved and lost.”

Councillor Lyndsay Pitchley, ward councillor for Aughton and Swallownest Ward, added: “During the pandemic many of us lost people close to us and we were unable to celebrate lives lost in the traditional gatherings and wakes.

“Many still suffer from the effects that covid has left both mentally and physically.