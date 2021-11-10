Covid memorial to be unveiled in Barnsley

The £210,000 bronze sculpture will be unveiled on November 22 in The Glass Works Square by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE and The Rt Rev and Rt Hon Lord Sentamu, along with key workers and bereaved families.

The council says the statue “commemorates those who have died during the pandemic and pays tribute to key workers and volunteers.”

The sculpture will depict seven figures cast in bronze, including a young girl, older man, volunteer, nurse, carer, police officer and a teacher, to reflect “everyone that has been affected throughout the pandemic”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council says the statue "commemorates those who have died during the pandemic and pays tribute to key workers and volunteers."

“Reverence” depicts ordinary working people and has been cast in bronze by sculptor Graham Ibbeson in collaboration with Lockbund Foundry.

Barnsley poet Ian McMillan has provided the artwork’s emotive words ‘Barnsley’s fierce love holds you forever in its heart’.

Council leader Sir Steve Houghton said: “The pandemic continues to affect us all and it is important we have a way to reflect on those we’ve lost and those who work so tirelessly in our communities.

“I hope the people of Barnsley will join us in The Glass Works Square to pay tribute.”

The cost of the project has been met by Barnsley Council and partner contributions. Both sculptor Graham Ibbeson and poet Ian McMillan have donated their time for free.

Barnsley residents are welcome to attend the open-air event which begins at 1.15pm.