Covid infections reach record high in Rotherham

The previous highest rate was during the second wave of the pandemic in October 2020 when the rate reached 537.3 per 100,000..

Admissions of the most seriously ill covid patients to Rotherham Hospital have doubled in the last week, from 14 on 14 July to 28 on 21 July.

Ben Anderson, Rotherham Council’s director of public health, said: “During the previous peak in infections, many restrictions were in place to reduce social contact and curb the spread of the virus.

Town Hall.

“The vaccine has had a huge impact in reducing transmission and serious illness of course, but with few formal restrictions now in place and the highly contagious Delta variant accounting for virtually all new cases, there are still a lot of simple things we can all do as part of our everyday routine to protect ourselves, our families, our workplaces and the NHS.

“Perhaps most importantly of all, please get the vaccine when you can. If you’re unsure, for whatever reason, speak to your doctor, pharmacy or any medical professional.

“More than 70 per cent of residents in Rotherham are now fully vaccinated and much less likely to get seriously ill from Covid-19 or catch it in the first place.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility to do all they can to support each other. The freedoms we have now have been hard won by people acting responsibly and making covid safety part of their daily routine. As we learn to live with the virus we will continue to need to adopt some of these measures, especially while local case rates remain high.