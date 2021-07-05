Covid cases double in one week in Barnsley but hospitalisations remain low

Despite this, just five patients with the virus are being treated at Barnsley Hospital.

On the week ending June 18, there were 76.6 cases of the virus per 100,000 population in the borough – which rose to 213 per 100,000 in the week ending June 25.

Vaccination rates remain high in Barnsley, as 81 per cent of adults have received their first jab, and 62 per cent are fully vaccinated.

A spokesperson for Barnsley Council said the Delta variant is contributing to the rise as it is “more transmittable”, and more people are meeting socially.

The spokesperson added: “While we all look forward to the further easing of restrictions rates are climbing steeply and high, with Barnsley figures now well above the national average.

“At the moment, hospital cases are rising, but nowhere near as steeply as case rates overall.

“Hover, the high case rates are causing major disruption to lots of people, organisations and services as we all try to keep going safely.”

The Prime Minister is expected to announce the easing of restrictions at a press conference at 5pm today (July 5).