Covid-19: Sheffield Council considers financial support for volunteers

The views shared about the financial pressures they are facing will inform a proposed voluntary and community sector Covid recovery fund.

Councillor Julie Grocutt, deputy leader of the council, said: “The council knows its voluntary organisations play a huge role in Sheffield life and we want to thank them for their incredible efforts during Covid across the city which has benefited so many people.

“As we start to look beyond that, we want the voluntary sector to help us better understand their future needs so we can consider how best to support their vital work.

City hall.

“We know that it might not be the size of the financial gap that’s the critical issue, it might be the type of income that’s been affected or the specific nature of the work you’re trying to cover the costs of that’s particularly challenging. What we need is information about the financial pressures that our critical VCS organisations face.”

The council stressed that this expression of interest is not an application for funding but it is essential that groups which think they may benefit from funding complete it.

This process will run from Wednesday, October 20 to Wednesday, November 10.

If the recovery fund is launched, applicants will need to complete another form to apply.

You can take part here: https://sheffield.citizenspace.com/people-adults/vcs-covid-recovery-fund/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=