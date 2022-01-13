Covid-19: More than 100,000 adults still unvaccinated in Sheffield

Greg Fell, director for public health, said it was by a long way his most pressing concern of the moment.

In an online Sheffield Council briefing on Covid-19, he said 77 percent of people in the city who are eligible have had both doses and a booster vaccine and Sheffield is still the leading core city for vaccination but there were still many who had not had their jabs.

He said: “There are still 100,000 odd people who are adults who haven’t yet had any vaccine at all and that is a concern for me.

“It’s hard to know what we could be doing that we aren’t doing, to be fair. Lots of people will have made an informed choice not to be vaccinated…but I think it should be assured that as a city we are doing all we possibly can, always keeping open to new ideas but I think it is just a struggle to think of more things we could be doing.”

He said there was a difference between age groups as around 95 percent of those aged 80 plus were vaccinated, compared to around 50 percent of those between ages 18 and 25.

Mr Fell added that Covid case rates were extremely high, higher than at any point during the whole of the pandemic so far, but harm was low.