Covid-19 and flu: Sheffield health boss warns of 'exceptionally difficult winter ahead'

Director of public health Greg Fell says the NHS and social care are under exceptional pressure and it’s not just hospitals which are struggling but GPs as well.

“It’s not just Covid by a long way,” he warns in a report. “We are also seeing the impact of other winter illnesses and we haven’t yet got to the flu season.

“There is a wave of respiratory infections hitting emergency departments. GPs, ambulances and A&E departments are seeing record numbers of patients.

Sheffield director of public health Greg Fell says there is an "exceptionally difficult winter ahead" as the NHS and social care struggle with Covid, flu and other illnesses.

“That matters as routine care may be delayed or put off and even emergency care services will become more pressured with longer waiting.

“The care being provided to someone with acute illness from a respiratory infection means someone else gets their care delayed and that has consequences.

“Because of pressures, relatively small rises in Covid admissions can have a disproportionate impact.

“Adult social care and hospitals are now in deep winter pressures in November.”

Will there be another Covid wave this winter?

Mr Fell says there’s unlikely to be a big spike in Covid cases but a slow rise means it’s more difficult to get public support for greater intervention.

“Although there remains uncertainty about the timing and magnitude of any future resurgence, these scenarios suggest hospital admissions above those seen in January 2021 are increasingly unlikely.

“A slower return to pre-pandemic behaviours and reduced vaccine waning are both expected to reduce and delay any further wave.

“There remains potential for a rapid increase in hospital admissions if behaviours change quickly, and if vaccine waning is more significant and occurs after boosting.”

Mr Fell says it is not too late for people to have their first and second vaccines.

And those who are double jabbed are being offered booster vaccines. Initially these are available for the over 50s or those working in health and care homes and can be given six months after a second dose.