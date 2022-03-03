Couple’s plans for family bungalows in Sheffield suburb approved despite concerns about space

Stewart Smallwood and his wife applied to demolish a garage and build three bungalows with two car parking spaces each on land at the rear of 14-16 Oldfield Avenue, Oldfield Grove, Stannington.

The plans were approved in a meeting of the planning and highways committee this week.

In the meeting, Mr Smallwood said: “Myself and my family have lived in the area of Stannington for over 40 years. The project, if accepted, will provide dwellings for our family and will enable our son with ASD to remain in the village he was brought up in with the added support of his family around him.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Council has approved a couple’s plans to build three new homes for their family despite concerns about over-development on land at the rear of 14-16 Oldfield Avenue, Oldfield Grove, Stannington.

Councillor Peter Price said: “I’m going to support the officers’ recommendation (to approve), I think it’s a good use of that land.

“It’s better than the previous application for four dwellings.

“I think it’s a bit tight but on the whole it’s a good development and I fully support it.”

But some councillors thought there were just too many buildings for the area despite the number being reduced.

Coun Richard Williams said: “I cannot support this application. Primarily because I believe it is over-development, goodness knows how they were going to get four houses on there. I can’t imagine.”

There was a total of 27 objections to the application ahead of the meeting including from Bradfield Parish Council.

These raised a number of concerns including about over-development, traffic and impact on neighbours.