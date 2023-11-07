A couple is fighting Sheffield Council to trim back a tree they said is causing “mayhem”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rod and Lynn Moore who live at 3 Madehurst View, in Heeley, are at their wits end over a large tree on council-owned land outside their home.

Mr Moore said the council cut the tree back six years ago and refused to trim it since due to budget pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, stress has mounted for the residents who said it blocked light into their house, accelerated damage to their roof which needed to be replaced, shed debris which forced elderly neighbours to walk in the road, caused OpenReach to do more regular maintenance and created cracks in the pavement.

The tree. A couple is fighting Sheffield Council to trim back a tree they said is causing “mayhem”.

“It’s escalating,” Mr Moore said. “All we are asking is can you please cut it back like you did before?

“It’s causing more and more mayhem and we are just lost. We don’t want the tree cut down, we aren’t asking for that – we are only asking for it to be cut back to a reasonable level.

“We are fed up of sitting in a dull, dark and dingy kitchen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Moore said the council reviews the tree every three years to see if it needs any work with the most recent inspection being earlier this year.

The tree. A couple is fighting Sheffield Council to trim back a tree they said is causing “mayhem”.

Sheffield Council was contacted for comment but has not yet responded to the couple’s concerns publicly.