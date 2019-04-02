Couple kicked out at Christmas fear sleeping on the streets

A couple who were kicked out of a parent’s house at Christmas fear they will end up living on the streets because Sheffield Council has so far failed to offer them safe accommodation.

Sarah Ridgedale and her partner Daniel have been temporarily living in Earl Marshall Guest House, on Grimesthorpe Road, since December last year, which also houses many people recovering from drug problems or those returning from prison.

They were offered two permanent homes, in Hillsborough and Stannington, but after agreeing and preparing to move, the couple were told it was not safe for them.

Ms Ridgedale said: “I’m going out of my mind, we’ve had enough. I’m worried we will end up sleeping on the streets. We shouldn’t be phoning up the council every day, they should be phoning us to let us know we have somewhere to live. We have done everything they told us to and then they took away two homes.

“We haven’t even been told why it’s not safe for us.”

READ MORE: Refugee families housed in “dangerous” Sheffield hostel, says campaigner

They are also unable to return to Daniel’s mother’s home.

She added: “If it wasn’t for Daniel, I don’t think I’d still be here.”

She says they phone the council almost every day to try and arrange new accommodation but are still stuck.

Janet Sharpe, director of housing and neighbourhood services, said they are trying to find somewhere new as soon as possible.

She said: “We are working on this case and a dedicated support worker is assisting Sarah and Daniel. We’re looking to secure permanent and suitable accommodation for them as quickly as possible.”

READ MORE: More than 200 rough sleepers saved by new Sheffield Council team

In 2018, councillors reported there were 20 rough sleepers in Sheffield, 101 households in temporary accommodation and homelessness had risen by two percent.

But a new £30 million rough sleeper team, introduced at the end of last year, are ambitiously aiming to ‘end rough sleeping’ by 2027.

Part of the plans include creating another facility to house people who are at risk of becoming homeless.