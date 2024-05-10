Council’s £1.8m plan to slash number of empty shops in Barnsley
and live on Freeview channel 276
A significant rise in the number of empty shops was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Barnsley Town Centre has a vacancy rate of 13 per cent, the council has said.
The funding will be used to establish a new Barnsley Space Agency.
A project manager will be recruited to identify empty premises, build relationships with property agents, attract businesses to the town and establish an online directory of empty spaces.
Grants will also be available for shop fit-outs, and front improvements.
By 2028, Barnsley Council forecasts that 50 new jobs will be created due to the agency’s work.
A report to the council states: “BarSA will encourage proactive lettings of void premises, working with landlords to ensure an appropriate mix of uses.
“BarSA will explore a capital scheme for unlocking barriers to letting and deliver competition-based programmes for new start-ups to open in vacant units.