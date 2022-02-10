Councils launch website to help South Yorkshire youngsters with speech and language development

The Tiny Talkers website was developed by Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster councils and supported by Sheffield Hallam University, as almost 30 per cent of children in the region do not achieve the expected levels of development in communication, language and literacy.

It gives parents and carers of children under five years tips, activities, and details of support services.

Professionals can use the website to identify their professional development needs, find local training opportunities, and access tailored guidance for their role.

The website follows the Regional Speech, Language and Communications Skills Strategy which was published last year.

The strategy is the result of a £1million Department for Education funded project to improve the speech, language and communication skills of early years children across the region.

To create the strategy, the team gathered data from more than 800 professionals in South Yorkshire to understand their confidence with the key skills and knowledge needed to support development in the early years.

Councillor Victoria Cusworth, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said: “Good speech, language and communication skills are vital for a child’s wellbeing. These skills shape a child’s ability to learn, develop friendships and their future life choices.

“It’s so important that children falling behind key milestones receive help and support early and this new website is full of really useful advice and guidance to help ensure more children get the best start in life.”