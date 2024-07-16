Council’s ‘hands are tied’ at stalled Bassingthorpe housing plot

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 09:35 BST
Rotherham Council’s ‘hands are tied’ over a stalled housing and retail project, a senior councillor has said.

The 215-hectare Bassingthorpe Farm was removed from the Green Belt and designated for new housing, employment and retail units in 2014.

Alongside a new school and extended GP surgery, the council hoped to create an ‘urban village’ with plans for more than 2,400 homes.

Plans have stalled, and councillor Sarah Allen says the council’s ‘hands are tied’ while the authority is still in negotiations with Fitzwilliam Estate – the majority landowner of the site.

The 215-hectare Bassingthorpe Farm was removed from the Green Belt and designated for new housing, employment and retail units in 2014.

Councillor Sarah Allen told a meeting on June 9: “To be clear on Bassingthorpe, which…has been with us now for eight years and nothing’s happened, there isn’t a developer involved in this at the moment.

“There are regular briefings….between RMBC and the Fitzwilliam Estate, and it’s those negotiations that are taking the time.

“We’re keen to make a move on it, but our hands are tied until negotiations with the Fitzwilliam Estate are concluded.”

