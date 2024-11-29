Councillors vote to increase pay by £500 next year

Councillors in Barnsley have voted to increase their basic allowance by £500 for the upcoming financial year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors will receive a basic allowance of £12,237 per year, an increase from £11,823, to cover costs associated with their role.

An Independent Remuneration Panel (IRP) had suggested a freeze to the basic allowance for the upcoming year, citing concerns over public perception of a significant pay increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after considering feedback from members, the panel acknowledged the need for an increase in the basic allowance and special responsibility allowances (SRA). This rise is 2.5 per cent, in line with the rise for staff as agreed by the National Joint Council for Local Government Services, plus 1 per cent.

The decision comes after concerns were raised that the allowances had effectively been cut as they have remained static since 2021, at a time of high inflation.

The panel did recommend that the allowance be increased, which will be backdated to April 1.

This will result in a total cost of approximately £770,931 for basic allowances in 2024/25 – an extra £52,006.

Travel allowances will rise by 25 per cent, reflecting cost increases due to inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the IRP had initially recommended holding the line on pay, it took into account that allowances have remained static for several years and could act as a barrier to attracting a broader range of people to serve on the council.

A report by the panel states that feedback from councillors found that they felt that allowances had effectively been cut due to remaining unchanged since 2021/22.

Some expressed concerns that the current allowance may be a barrier to potential candidates, especially younger or working individuals who may find it insufficient. Councillors voted on the decision during a full council meeting on November 28.

Councillor Robert Frost said the panel’s report was ‘necessary’, as the last one had been undertaken in 2019, and member’s allowances had begun to ‘lag behind’ its peers.