Councillors unite to oppose potential closure of ‘flagship’ Rotherham town centre Post Office
The branch appeared on a list of 115 Post Offices ‘at risk’ of closure in November, part of a plan to streamline operations and cut costs.
The Post Office told the BBC last week that no decision had yet been made about the branch.
In response to the announcement, Councillor Charlotte Carter, supported by Councillor Drew Tarmey, proposed a motion expressing Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s ‘firm opposition’ to the closure of the Post Office, which serves hundreds of local residents.
During yesterday’s (January 15) full council meeting, Couns Carter and Tarmey called on RMBC’s Chief Executive to write to the Chief Executive of Post Office Ltd, urging the company to keep the branch open.
They also requested that a letter be sent to government business minister Justin Madders, asking for immediate intervention to safeguard the future of the branch.
The motion was supported unanimously by all parties on the council, many of whom spoke in favour of the branch remaining open.
Councillor Taiba Yasseen told the meeting that the ‘lifeline’ branch had been threatened with closure in 2017, and that the loss of the Post Office would mean residents would have to travel out of the town centre for essential services.
“It’s the only Crown Post Office in the whole of Rotherham, which has very particular and very specialist services,” Coun Yasseen told the meeting.
Councillor Charlotte Carter, introducing the motion, said that the closure of the branch may drive away footfall from the town centre.
Councillor Michael Bennett-Sylvester suggested that initiatives such as free parking may draw people into the town centre to use businesses such as the Post Office.
“Rotherham is very inconvenient if you are just wanting to pop in and get something,” he added.
“When you get to the bottom of Bridgegate it’s got yellow lines, it’s got taxi bays – perhaps we ought to look at something like having it where it can be 30 minutes free parking. We need to build that convenience back into the town centre again.”
The motion was passed unanimously following a vote, and the recommendations will be implemented.
