Barnsley councillors are set to vote on a proposal to increase their basic allowances by an amount yet to be determined.

The potential increase is tied to the National Joint Council (NJC) pay scale, with an additional one per cent on top. However, negotiations have not been finalised so the exact figure remains unknown. The basic allowance that councillors receive will remain at £11,823 per year until discussions are completed.

An Independent Remuneration Panel (IRP) reviewed the current allowances and acknowledged a ‘strong case’ for increasing the basic allowance to £12,918. However, the IRP decided against recommending an immediate change as it would be ‘hard to justify publicly’.

Under the proposed scheme, any adjustments to the allowance will be backdated to the start of the municipal year in May 2024.

Barnsley Town Hall

There is also an extra allowance paid to cabinet members and opposition party leaders for their additional duties.

Currently, the Liberal Democrat Leader, who has 10 councillors on BMBC, receives £3,182 per year.

The leader of the Conservatives, who were reduced to just two councillors in the last election, is paid £2,916.

The IRP recommends in the report that the standard payment for leaders of ‘minor opposition groups’ is reduced, to ‘better reflect the differing levels of responsibility’.

Councillors will vote on the motion at the next full council meeting on September 26.