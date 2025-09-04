Councillors discuss importance to help Sheffield's struggling night-time economy

Sheffield’s councillors have come together to discuss the options to help the city’s night-time economy as “getting around at night is not easy” due to public transport connectivity issues.

A Liberal Democrat motion called “Ignite The Night” had the councillors speak up for the struggling night-time venues and businesses at Sheffield Council’s meeting yesterday (September 3).

Cllr Rob Reiss, who moved the motion, said Sheffield had a proud musical heritage.

“Music has been a golden thread through the fabric of our city”, he added.

While he added the city’s music and nightlife bring people together, share culture, and spark joy, the sector is under threat.

Cllr Reiss said: “With grassroots venues operating on average profit margins of 0.5pc, how can they survive spiralling costs, and especially if Rachel Reeves whacks on ENICs and business rates? It doesn’t look good.

“No wonder a quarter of late-night venues have closed since March 2020, according to the Night Time Industries Association.

“That is why we are calling for a city-wide Nightlife Advisory Group, a cross-organisational body to support venues and advocate with one clear voice.”

He said getting around Sheffield “isn’t easy” as he claimed the city had the second worst public transport network of all the UK’s core cities for nighttime connectivity.

He called Oliver Coppard, the South Yorkshire mayor, on talking to bus companies so more night buses can be placed on the roads.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Barbara Masters who said the “figures are stark” as late-night venues and pubs were closing – which is resulting in the losses of jobs, and safe and regulated spaces.

She added: “This is much more than helping an industry which is being strangled by recent government legislation. And an unfair tax regime which makes it so much cheaper for people to buy alcohol from supermarkets and off-licences.

“Hospitality venues also provide spaces which incubate emerging musical talent in a range of genres that Sheffield is famous for.

“They nurture skills that the wider Sheffield industries need – software development, marketing skills, set designs, electronics – to name just a few.”

From the Labour Party, Cllr Laura Moynahan welcomed the motion saying everyone should high-profile events like Tramlines.

She added over the summer Sheffield showcased the “incredible homegrown musical talent”.

Cllr Moynahan said while talent is everywhere, opportunity is not.

She talked about grassroot initiatives that seek to engage with the communities.

Cllr Moynahan said while the Tory-LibDem coalition had made significant cuts to transport in the North, Oliver Coppard is bringing the buses back under public control.

Cllr Douglas Johnson also welcomed the cross-party support for the nighttime industry.

He added the question was whether this would translate into reality.

However, Cllr Johnson highlighted that a lot of work is going on through the businesses and the council.