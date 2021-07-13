Councillor’s disappointment as 30th anniversary of Sheffield’s World Student Games isn’t celebrated

Coun Peter Price asked whether Sheffield Council was organising any events to mark the occasion and linking in with any activities or initiatives.

Coun Price was one of the original councillors in support of the Games in 1991, which are controversial as the city is still paying off the £658m cost of them.

He said: “Is the council making any input, joining the celebrations and perhaps helping to bring this to the attention of the Sheffield community?”

Coun Price.

Council Leader Terry Fox replied by giving some statistics but his answer frustrated Coun Price.

He criticised the reply as “a traditional” response which missed the main point about how much investment the Games brought to the city.

Coun Price said: “The objective was to act as a catalyst to regenerate our city. The city had 15 per cent unemployment – not five per cent but 15 per cent – and a derelict valley that stretched from the M1 to the city centre.

“The investment has continued since and that’s what I am trying to bring to your attention

World Student Games in 1991.

“We have opened up the National Centre for Sport and Exercise Medicine, Oasis Academy, they’re currently building the new stadium with 3,000 seats for Sheffield Eagles Rugby League and the Sheffield United’s women’s football team.

“The indoor centre is being built for the Sheffield Sharks basketball team, we’ve the Orthopaedic and Rehabilitation Research Centre and Advance Wellbeing Research Centre bringing together academia and the elite.

“There is a whole part of it that we have not commented on. Why isn’t the city responding to these points? I want to bring this to the attention of the Leader.”

Council Leader Terry Fox joked about Coun Price’s passion.