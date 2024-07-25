Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rotherham’s decision making councillors are set to consider calling for a permanent ceasefire in Palestine, after a petition was submitted earlier this year.

A petition, signed by 4,031 people, called on Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Councillors to call for a permanent ceasefire in Palestine, and withdraw any potential associations with the Israeli Government.

During a meeting of the council’s overview and scrutiny board yesterday, the board examined the demands of the petition, and made a number of reccomendations for the council’s cabinet to consider.

During the discussion, councillor Joshua Bacon asked if the Jewish community had been consulted on the plans to fly the Palestine flag at the Town Hall, raising concerns that it could ‘inflame some tensions’.

Councillor Tabia Yaseen, who worked alongside the petition’s representives, responded that the petition had been brought to the council by the people of Rotherham, and that it called for peace and a ceasefire.

“We cannot respond to certain atrocities and have a certain outcome, to show our support, our understanding, and our ability to want to help, but not show that parity to other communities.”

The board agreed to support the recomendations, which was followed by applause.

