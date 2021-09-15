Councillors approve plans to transform Barnsley farm into 22 homes

Modern barns at Kexborough Hall Farm and Town Farm, which sit either side of Cawthorne Lane, will be demolished to make way for 14 new homes.

The Grade II Listed long barn and curtilage buildings on Kexborough HallFam will be converted into homes, along with the traditional barn located on the eastern boundary of Town Farm.

The listed barn will become two dwellings with an additional one in the barn attached to the east. The long barn is to be converted into three dwellings.

The farm.

A report to the board states that the existing farm business is “no longer viable”, according to the applicant.

It adds that “the traditional buildings on site are not suitable for modern farming.”

During Barnsley Council’s planning board meeting on September 14, Dr Steven Birkinshaw, a nearby resident, warned that the creation of two new junctions along Churchfield Lane could be dangerous.

“The proposed housing would result in two more junctions being added to this stretch of road,” Dr Birkinshaw told the meeting.

“The stretch of road….will have five junctions, instead of the present three, in the course of less than 1.2 miles.

“The junctions will be used by the occupants of the new houses, thus increasing the likelihood of a collision between cars, bicycles and pedestrians.

“Two accidents have already occurred outside my home, and had to be put out by the fire service.

“I suggest that that proceedings to create a worse situation could be very dangerous, and possibly lead to the loss of life.”

However, the planning officer told the meeting that a road safety audit had deemed the proposed access points as “suitable”.