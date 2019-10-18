Councillors’ anger as Supertram is suspended for Sheffield Wednesday match
Angry councillors say closing Supertram during a football match will cause “utter chaos”.
Liberal Democrat councillors say there will be disorder when Supertram stops running during the Sheffield Wednesday match against Leeds on Saturday, October 26.
The closure, scheduled between 10.30am -12.30pm and 1.30pm-3.30pm, comes after violent altercations on the tram the last time the two teams met.
The Leader of the Sheffield Lib Dems, Coun Penny Baker, raised her concerns with the chief executive of South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, Steve Edwards, at a Sheffield City Region scrutiny board meeting.
She said after the meeting: “This will cause utter chaos. Lib Dem councillors are concerned that by closing the tram service at these particular times, it will force fans to travel earlier and leave later, lengthening the period of disruption.
“Fans may also opt to travel by car, filling up spaces on residential streets and making it impossible for residents to park outside their houses.
“This is not in the spirit of encouraging people to use public transport and be more environmentally-friendly. The normal bus service is likely to be overcrowded and limit the use for non-football passengers.
“One measure suggested was that Sheffield Wednesday put on transport from the train station to Hillsborough stadium.”
In an email to councillors, SYPTE said: “Last year’s fixture between these two teams saw incidents of anti-social behaviour from fans which caused damage to trams and physical and verbal assaults against Supertram staff.
“In light of this, and taking the advice of South Yorkshire Police, Supertram have made the decision to suspend services on part of the Supertram network for a period of time prior to, and after the game on Saturday, October 26.”
Trams will not operate between Cathedral, Middlewood and Malin Bridge between 10:30am – 12:30pm and 1:30pm – 3:30pm and other services may be subject to delay, alteration or cancellation.