Councillors accused of ‘nitpicking’ after saying spending £2.5m on Yorkshire Rose sculptures is ‘not good use of public money’

Opposition councillors have been accused of “nitpicking” during a council meeting where they criticised plans to spend £2.5 million of taxpayers’ money on new sculptures in Barnsley town centre, arguing that it was not a “good use of public funds.”

The project includes the design and installation of three 12 to 15-meter-tall sculptures featuring integrated lighting and audio elements.

These sculptures are designed to create an immersive experience for visitors and act as a visual gateway to the Seam Digital Campus, as part of a broader regeneration effort in the Upper Seam area.

Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Hunt told today’s (March 27) full council meeting: “It’s not entirely clear to me where this idea came from, or what, if any, public consultation took place.

“I have spoke to many people about it, and have not yet found anyone who thinks it is a good use of public money.

“One of my friends had this take on it: ‘For goodness’ sake, it’s not Singapore Airport, stop wasting my money empty my bins on time, grit the roads when its icy and if I leave a mattress outside my house, don’t take eight weeks to collect it'”.

In response, Councillor Joe Haywood strongly defended the project, urging his colleagues to consider the long-term vision behind the development: “I get fed up sometimes sitting in this room and people nitpicking. Let’s all get together on this, stop nitpicking at things. We are council of the year and why are we council of the year? Because we think forward.

“God almighty, I remember a time when Barnsley was a concrete jungle. What is it now? It’s a place to live in, a place to say to friends come and live here, come and shop here. I’m proud of Barnsley. ”

Sir Steve Houghton, leader of the council, branded the Liberal Democrat criticism ‘depressing’, and accused them of wanting a ‘headline in the [Barnsley] Chronicle on Friday’.

“We wanted something that connected the natural environment and the digital environment. We looked for inspiration and guess what? We found it in Singapore.

“That is appalling – that our residents don’t deserve world class. There was public consultation, events at the DMC.

“I’m a proud Yorkshireman, and the Yorkshire Roses display our historic Yorkshire heritage.”