Councillor wants to help Sheffield and Britain by helping Ukraine

Two Sheffield councillors have visited Ukraine to learn about how a war-torn country deals with day-to-day business and how helping them could lead to massive opportunities for the city.

Cllr Mark Rusling and Cllr Mark Dwyer from the Sheffield Labour Party spent a few days in Lviv, a city in Western Ukraine, to show solidarity.

They are now back, and Cllr Mark Rusling, a ward councillor for Shiregreen and Brightside, shared his experience with the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

First, he started, he has to press that – contrary to some comments from people on social media – the trip was “paid entirely” by the two councillors so it did not cost the public a penny.

Cllr Rusling said: “One of the things you notice when you get into Ukraine – or certainly on the bus on the way to, over the border – there is one group of people who are just not there in any number and that’s men between the ages of 25 and 50.

“For obvious reasons: they were called up; they are at the front. When you realise that, you start to see the war just permeates every aspect of life.”

Cllr Rusling said every single day at 9am the streets stop. The national anthem is being played, people stop to remember the fallen soldiers, and then every day the funeral of soldiers coming through the centre of Lviv (the city Cllr Rusling and his colleague Cllr Mark Dwyer stayed in).

He added they had attended a football match limited to 1,000 fans because 1,000 is the maximum that in three minutes can get into a bomb shelter.

Cllr Rusling said: “We stepped off the bus, and within five minutes, the air raid siren went off. It’s an extraordinary sound because there are tannoys everywhere, and so it just reverberates around the town.”

But people just get on with their lives, he said. There was no panic. It was business as usual.

Cllr Rusling visited Ukraine as Sheffield has two twin cities there: one of them is the occupied Donyetsk and the other one is Khmelnytskyi.

They couldn’t visit either but they met the deputy mayor of Lviv who said there was a moral and a self-interested case for the UK, especially cities like Sheffield with a lot of industries, to help Ukraine.

Cllr Rusling said: “There is an enormous amount of reconstruction happening now. Lviv is becoming the hub for all of the supplies entering the country and that involves a lot of changes to their railway network and things like that.

“But also when the war ends, and I hope it ends with a Ukrainian victory, the Ukrainian government will remember who their friends were.

“Their friends will get first access to all of the business opportunities, all the industrial opportunities. That could be a massive boom for Sheffield.”

He said it was a win-win.

Times are tough in Britain so it’s not helping Ukraine at the expense of Britain; it’s helping Ukraine also helps Britain and Sheffield.

But what are the ways to effectively do that?

One example is, that Cllr Rusling said, he and Gill Furniss, the MP for Brightside and Hillsborough, are writing to the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust asking them to donate all of their supplies which are beyond their use-by date. These cannot be used in the UK.

“So this isn’t taking supplies from British people and giving it to Ukraine; this is taking stuff that would otherwise be destroyed and giving it to Ukraine,” he said.

It would also save the NHS money, he claimed.