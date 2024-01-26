Councillor slams ‘shambolic’ town centre redevelopment – a year after it was first revamped

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has begun a second round of works at Hoyland Town Square – less than a year after it went under a £150,000 revamp.

Councillor Dave White, who represents the neighbouring Rockingham Ward for Reform UK, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the whole scheme has been ‘shambolic’.

Councillor White says he first raised concerns about the works when he was elected in May 2022 – but alleges he was met with ‘hostility’ and told that the scheme was ‘what people want’.

Councillor Dave White at Hoyland Town Square

The original work began in January 2023, as part of a £2m scheme to redevelop parts of Hoyland to “improve physical environment”.

Works included cleaning and replacing paving, tree planting, artificial grass in the former flowerbeds and the cleaning of the mural.

A celebration event was held on the square in March, but the leader of Barnsley Council said at the time that it was ‘clear that some of the work isn’t finished’.

A second round of work is now underway, and the artificial grass from the flowerbeds has been removed, and the paving slabs dug up to be replaced.

Works underway at Hoyland Town Square

BMBC says the £400,000 programme of works is being carried out by its in-house construction services team and includes repaving, new seating and lighting and landscaping.

Coun White has branded the scheme ‘an absolute botch’.

“There was a beautiful silver birch tree there, they chopped that down by accident, and then they astroturfed it,” he said.

“For that price, you could completely enclose this, you could have events in winter, you could do massive things here.

Works underway at Hoyland Town Square

“It really does rile people.”

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “The latest investment in Hoyland is in addition to the work completed last year. These improvements are making Hoyland Town Centre an even more attractive and welcoming place to shop, work and visit.

“We are making some changes to some of the work completed in the first phase last year, following feedback from local people and businesses.