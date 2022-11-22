Councillor slams plan for ‘ugly’ 5G phone mast outside historic Sheffield church

Hillsborough councillor George Lindars-Hammond, who is also a Wadsley resident, said many were worried about Three’s plans for the 20 metre high 5G mast outside the local church.

If approved by Sheffield Council, the mast would stand next to Wadsley Church, on Worrall Road, which was built in the 1830s.

Coun Lindards-Hammond, who is one of 17 people who wrote to the authority urging it to refuse the proposal, said: “I have objected in the strongest terms to this application.

Sheffield councillor George Lindars-Hammond raised serious concerns about plans for an "unnecessary and ugly" phone mast outside a "beautiful" historic church in Wadsley.

“I want to make sure we protect our beautiful church from this ugly and unnecessary mast.

“The proposed location of this pole will have a seriously undermining visual impact in front of a historic and much loved church and churchyard which is used for leisure by huge numbers of local people.

“The offer of the church to provide mast space represents a far better option which would provide the connectivity needed whilst safeguarding a much loved local space.

“I have been contacted by many local people who are deeply concerned about the impact of this on the community, including the many people who get married in this beautiful place. I encourage everyone locally to speak up against this application.”

A councillor has raised serious concerns about plans for an “unnecessary and ugly” phone mast outside a “beautiful” historic church.

Why Three is planning a phone mast at Wadsley Church

In the planning application, Tom Gallivan, on behalf of Three, said: “Government considers that high-speed mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of a community.

“H3G (Three) is committed to providing improved network coverage and capacity, most notably in relation to 5G services.

“Taking into account the site-specific factors and technical constraints, available options and planning constraints, it is considered that the proposed street pole clearly represents the optimum environmental solution to extend coverage to the target community.

“The use of the public highway to accommodate a new telecommunications installation complies with both central government and local planning policy guidance, where the underlying aim is to provide an efficient and competitive telecommunication system for the benefit of the community, while minimising visual impact.”

Comments can be made on the application until November 24 – when it is expected to close.